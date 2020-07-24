Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, LIT

In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK), up about 3.3% and shares of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF (LIT), off about 4.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tesla (TSLA), lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Albemarle (ALB), lower by about 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.