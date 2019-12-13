Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, FDL

In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.CA), up about 5.9% and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (FDL), down about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coty (COTY), lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Broadcom (AVGO), lower by about 4.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.