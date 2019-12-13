Markets

Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, FDL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.CA), up about 5.9% and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (FDL), down about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coty (COTY), lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Broadcom (AVGO), lower by about 4.1% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, FDL
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, FDL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDE COTY AVGO FDL SIL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular