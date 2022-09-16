In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 6% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 6.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 15.5%, and shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, ARKG

