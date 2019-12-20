Friday's ETF Movers: RHS, GNR

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kellogg, up about 2.6% and shares of Conagra Brands, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Global Natural Resources ETF, down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, lower by about 1.1%, and shares of Freeport-Mcmoran, lower by about 0.6% on the day.

