Markets
APTS

Friday's ETF Movers: REZ, IHF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, up about 2.8% and shares of Healthcare Trust of America, up about 2.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 0.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of RCM, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Tivity Health, lower by about 2.5% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: REZ, IHF
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REZ, IHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APTS HTA RCM TVTY IHF REZ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular