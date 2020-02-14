Friday's ETF Movers: REZ, IHF

In trading on Friday, the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, up about 2.8% and shares of Healthcare Trust of America, up about 2.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 0.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of RCM, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Tivity Health, lower by about 2.5% on the day.

