Friday's ETF Movers: REM, IDU

In trading on Friday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 25.8% and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, up about 24.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Allete, lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, lower by about 10.7% on the day.

