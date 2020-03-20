Markets
ARR

Friday's ETF Movers: REM, IDU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 25.8% and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, up about 24.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Allete, lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, lower by about 10.7% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: REM, IDU
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REM, IDU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARR GPMT ALE HE IDU REM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular