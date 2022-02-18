In trading on Friday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, up about 11.6% and shares of Arbor Realty Trust, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 5.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Roku, lower by about 24%, and shares of Draftkings, lower by about 17.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REM, ARKW

