In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Align Technology, up about 8.4% and shares of Ralph Lauren, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 3.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cigna, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Elevance Health, lower by about 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, IHF

