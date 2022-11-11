Markets
ALGN

Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, IHF

November 11, 2022 — 12:18 pm EST

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Align Technology, up about 8.4% and shares of Ralph Lauren, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 3.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cigna, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Elevance Health, lower by about 7.4% on the day.

