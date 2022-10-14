Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, GDXJ

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Delta Air Lines, up about 2.8% and shares of Wells Fargo, up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 4.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Wesdome Gold Mines, lower by about 11%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 9.4% on the day.

