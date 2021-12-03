Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, ARKK

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of The Cooper Companies, up about 2.9% and shares of Nucor, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Docusign, lower by about 40.8%, and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, lower by about 21.3% on the day.

