In trading on Friday, the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Apollo Asset Management Series B, up about 0.3% and shares of Apollo Asset Management Series A, up about 0.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 9.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 16.1%, and shares of Oil States International, lower by about 14.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: PSK, OIH

