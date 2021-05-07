Friday's ETF Movers: PSJ, CQQQ

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pubmatic, up about 15.4% and shares of Roku, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 0.1%, and shares of Weibo, up by about 0.3% on the day.

