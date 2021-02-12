Markets
ACMR

Friday's ETF Movers: PSI, ICLN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Acm Research, up about 11.5% and shares of Amkor Technology, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, off about 2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ormat Technologies, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: PSI, ICLN
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: PSI, ICLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACMR AMKR ORA AY ICLN PSI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest