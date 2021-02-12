Friday's ETF Movers: PSI, ICLN

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Acm Research, up about 11.5% and shares of Amkor Technology, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, off about 2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ormat Technologies, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.