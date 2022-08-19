Friday's ETF Movers: PPH, ARKF

In trading on Friday, the Pharmaceutical ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eli Lilly, up about 2.8% and shares of Novo Nordisk, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 6.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Stoneco, lower by about 22.8%, and shares of Farfetch, lower by about 9.8% on the day.

