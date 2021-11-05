Friday's ETF Movers: PEJ, BBH

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of AMC Networks, up about 13.9% and shares of Live Nation Entertainment, up about 13.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Biotech ETF, off about 3.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Moderna, lower by about 21.4%, and shares of Biontech, lower by about 19.4% on the day.

