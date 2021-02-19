Friday's ETF Movers: PBW, XLU

In trading on Friday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), up about 13.5% and shares of Plug Power (PLUG), up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU), off about 0.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Exelon (EXC), lower by about 2.6%, and shares of Consolidated Edison (ED), lower by about 2.5% on the day.

