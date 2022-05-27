In trading on Friday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Archer Aviation, up about 14.5% and shares of Livent, up about 13.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 0.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Argonaut Gold, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Oceanagold, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: PBW, GDX

