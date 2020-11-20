Friday's ETF Movers: ONLN, OIH

In trading on Friday, the ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus, up about 29% and shares of Qurate Retail, up about 12.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 1.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Franks International, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

