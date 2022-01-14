In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries, up about 7.9% and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF, down about 2.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Revolve Group, lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Vroom, lower by about 7.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, XRT

