Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, WCLD

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Schlumberger (SLB), up about 6.7% and shares of Halliburton (HAL), up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF (WCLD), off about 2.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Blend Labs (BLND), lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Blackline (BL), lower by about 5.8% on the day.

