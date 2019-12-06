Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries (NBR), up about 11% and shares of Valaris (VAL), up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), off about 2.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), lower by about 5.3%, and shares of First Majestic Silver (AG), lower by about 5.1% on the day.

