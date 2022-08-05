In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Propetro Holding, up about 8.4% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Argonaut Gold, lower by about 11.1%, and shares of Iamgold, lower by about 10.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

