Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDX

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valaris, up about 49.6% and shares of Transocean, up about 41.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 4.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Torex Gold Resources, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.