Markets
VAL

Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valaris, up about 49.6% and shares of Transocean, up about 41.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 4.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Torex Gold Resources, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 7% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDX
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAL RIG AU GDX OIH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular