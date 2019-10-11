Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDX

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valaris, up about 13.7% and shares of Mcdermott International, up about 11.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of SSR Mining, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

