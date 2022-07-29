In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 21% and shares of Transocean, up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 4.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Roku, lower by about 26.4%, and shares of Compugen, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.