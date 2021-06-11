Friday's ETF Movers: MLPA, PTH

In trading on Friday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Genesis Energy, up about 2.5% and shares of Western Midstream Partners, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Curis, lower by about 37.4%, and shares of Fulgent Genetics, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.