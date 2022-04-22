In trading on Friday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Chindata Group Holdings, up about 11.6% and shares of Rlx Technology, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, down about 4.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Nucor, lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Alcoa, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: MCHI, PICK

