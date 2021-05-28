Friday's ETF Movers: LIT, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lithium Americas, up about 2.7% and shares of Johnson Controls International, up about 0.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.