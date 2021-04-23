Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, ONEV

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Svb Financial Group, up about 11% and shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF, down about 0.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Clorox, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Church & Dwight, lower by about 2% on the day.

