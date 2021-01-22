Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, ILF

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvergate Capital, up about 12.1% and shares of Svb Financial Group, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 2.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ambev, lower by about 4.6%, and shares of Banco Santander, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.