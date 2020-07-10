Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, CQQQ

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Triumph Bancorp, up about 5.8% and shares of Peoples United Financial, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 2.5%, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

