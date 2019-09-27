Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, CQQQ

In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Heartland Financial USA (HTLF), up about 1.7% and shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), up about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), off about 2.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Momo (MOMO), lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Autohome (ATHM), lower by about 6.5% on the day.

