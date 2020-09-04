Friday's ETF Movers: KBWB, WCLD

In trading on Friday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Capital One Financial, up about 5% and shares of Huntington Bancshares, up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 5.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Docusign, lower by about 12.9%, and shares of Medallia, lower by about 9.8% on the day.

