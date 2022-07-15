In trading on Friday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Citigroup, up about 10.2% and shares of State Street, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 15%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: KBWB, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.