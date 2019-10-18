Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: KBWB, IGV

In trading on Friday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of State Street, up about 6% and shares of Peoples United Financial, up about 4.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, off about 2.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coupa Software, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Alteryx, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

