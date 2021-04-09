Friday's ETF Movers: ITB, OIH

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 3.3% and shares of KB Home, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Liberty Oilfield Services, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Baker Hughes, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

