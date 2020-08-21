Friday's ETF Movers: ITB, OIH

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, up about 2.4% and shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 11.9%, and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

