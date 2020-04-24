Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: ITB, ILF

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tri Pointe Group, up about 6.4% and shares of KB Home, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, down about 5.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Banco Bradesco, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

