Friday's ETF Movers: ITA, CQQQ

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Boeing, up about 6% and shares of Triumph Group, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 4.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Joyy, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

