Friday's ETF Movers: ILF, SIL

In trading on Friday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale (VALE), up about 2.9% and shares of Banco Bradesco (BBD), up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 1.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), lower by about 14%, and shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp (BCM.CA), lower by about 4.3% on the day.

