Friday's ETF Movers: ILF, SIL

In trading on Friday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale, up about 3.5% and shares of Southern Copper, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 1.2%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 0.4% on the day.

