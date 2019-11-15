Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: ILF, ITB

In trading on Friday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Banco Santander, up about 13.4% and shares of Enel Americas, up about 8.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, off about 0.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Topbuild, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

