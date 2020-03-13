Friday's ETF Movers: ILF, GDX

In trading on Friday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale, up about 14.1% and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 5.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Torex Gold Resources, lower by about 14.8%, and shares of Kinross, lower by about 12.4% on the day.

