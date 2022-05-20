In trading on Friday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bancolombia, up about 4.8% and shares of Gerdau, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 5.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Vuzix, lower by about 14.6%, and shares of Roblox, lower by about 12.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ILF, ARKW

