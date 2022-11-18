Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, down about 2.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Lufax Holding, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

