Friday's ETF Movers: IGV, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nortonlifelock, up about 11.2% and shares of 2U, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 1.5%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.