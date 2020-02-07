Markets
NLOK

Friday's ETF Movers: IGV, MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nortonlifelock, up about 11.2% and shares of 2U, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 1.5%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 1.4% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: IGV, MLPA
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IGV, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLOK TWOU WES PAA MLPA IGV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

4 hours ago
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular