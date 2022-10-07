In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tellurian, up about 2.2% and shares of APA, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 6.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 15.3%, and shares of Berkeley Lights, lower by about 14.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IEO, ARKK

