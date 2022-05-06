Friday's ETF Movers: IEO, ARKG

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Northern Oil and Gas, up about 6.3% and shares of Eog Resources, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Caredx, lower by about 13.3%, and shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

