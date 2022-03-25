In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tellurian, up about 14.3% and shares of Southwestern Energy, up about 9.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Stoneco, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Global-e Online, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IEO, ARKF

