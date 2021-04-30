Friday's ETF Movers: IDU, XSD

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 4.9% and shares of Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Semiconductor ETF, down about 4.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Neophotonics, lower by about 16.4%, and shares of Cirrus Logic, lower by about 13.7% on the day.

